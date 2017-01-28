No Relation: Patriots Fan Named ‘Brady Goodell’ Turns Heads

KINGSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady and Roger Goodell certainly don’t see eye to eye. And for one Patriots fan, that causes some heads to turn when he introduces himself.

A Kingston resident named Brady Goodell told WBZ-TV that in the DeflateGate era, his name is quite the conversation starter.

And no. There’s no relationship to the NFL commissioner.

“It’s really funny,” said Goodell. “Some people recognize it right away and ask to see my license, or someone will come from a back room if I’m at a store and say ‘What is his name?’ It’s drawn a lot of attention.”

“I have to remind people it’s Brady Goodell, but no connection to the evil commissioner.”

Goodell said he usually simply introduces himself as Brady. But when he shares his last name, “their head usually pops up.”

While Roger Goodell believed Tom Brady was guilty in the now famous football deflation scandal, Brady Goodell says otherwise. He hopes this year’s Super Bowl will provide the ultimate revenge for the future Hall of Fame quarterback who he shares a name with.

“All Patriots fans are feeling the same way. The whole DeflateGate thing was so bogus and such a witch hunt,” said Brady Goodell. “To see them finish the deal and get it done and hand the trophy to Brady, that would be awesome.”

As for the Super Bowl, which pits New England against the Atlanta Falcons?

Brady Goodell’s prediction is a strong defensive performance by the Patriots, and a fifth Super Bowl ring for New England by a 14-point margin.