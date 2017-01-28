Super Bowl Trophy Arrives In Houston, Courtesy Of Vince Wilfork

BOSTON (CBS) – The trophy that New England Patriots players hope to get their hands on Super Bowl Sunday arrived in Houston, delivered by a familiar face.

Former Patriot and current Houston Texan Vince Wilfork showed off this year’s Vince Lombardi Trophy during a fan event on Saturday.

The trophy was taken out of its secure case and handed to Wilfork.

Wearing gloves to avoid fingerprints, Wilfork brought the trophy on stage and showed it off for the crowd.

“Don’t drop it!” one fan yelled.

Wilfork told reporters at the event that while he hasn’t made a final decision, he is still leaning toward retirement. Wilfork’s season ended in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium against his former team.

New England takes on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, scheduled for February 5 at 6:30 p.m.