Bill Would Require Body Cameras For NH Officers With Complaint History

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The debate over whether the police should wear body cameras is back before New Hampshire lawmakers.

A bill up Tuesday for a hearing would require any officer who is the subject of a “substantiated complaint” based on their job conduct to wear a body camera. The cameras would be paid for by upping the penalty assessment on court fines to 27 percent.

New Hampshire doesn’t require police to wear body cameras. But there are guidelines and procedures in place if local departments choose to use them. The debate over body cameras has heated up nationwide as the focus on officer-involved shootings increases.

The New Hampshire State Police use dashboard cameras in some of their vehicles.