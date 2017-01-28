DCR Official Resigns, Reportedly Over Pornography On Office Computer

BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation’s western regional director resigned on Thursday, reportedly after pornography was discovered on his office computer.

Michael Case submitted a one-sentence letter of resignation, which was effective as of Friday. He did not give a reason in the letter.

DCR spokesman Troy Wall would only confirm to WBZ-TV that an internal investigation began one week ago.

“After becoming aware of a Human Resources issue, the Department of Conservation and Recreation began an internal investigation one week ago,” said Wall. “Because this is a personnel matter, the agency will not have any further comment regarding the issue.”

The Boston Globe, citing two sources knowledgeable of the situation, reported that Case was forced to resign after pornography was discovered.

Gov. Charlie Baker had appointed Case to the position last February. The Globe reported that Case was paid a salary of $91,000 per year.

Case’s resignation is the latest blemish in recent months for the DCR.

Last year the department’s deputy commissioner resigned after using lights and sirens to get through traffic. DCR officials also came under fire for providing golf carts for Republican officials and guests during a party on the Esplanade last July.