Celtics @ 7: Is Focus On Offense Setting Team’s Defense Back?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics have won two straight to move back to 10 games over .500 after a 3-game skid, but their defense remains a concern.

It’s fair to ask: How much of Boston’s focus on offense is setting the team’s defense back? Additionally, how much of that has to do with All-Star Isaiah Thomas as the “head of the snake” as well?

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” with Adam Kaufman on 98.5 The Sports Hub took a deep dive into that question with CBSBoston.com’s Brian Robb and Paul Flannery from SB Nation.

Flannery also discussed how realistic it is for the C’s to acquire players like Carmelo Anthony, Nikola Vucevic, Andrew Bogut, Larry Sanders, or others to fill their needs. And, of course, whether any of them make sense for the club.

