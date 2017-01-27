Tom Brady’s Dad Rips Goodell, Says DeflateGate Was Witch Hunt

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady’s dad is coming to his son’s defense and giving NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a piece of his mind ahead of the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady Sr. did not hold anything back in an interview with KRON in San Francisco. He says Goodell’s persecution of the Patriots quarterback in DeflateGate was completely unfair.

“He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. said.

“He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything that he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

This week, Goodell said he would be honored to hand Tom Brady the Lombardi Trophy if the Patriots win Super Bowl LI.

Brady Sr. said, “It should be an honor because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.”