Super Bowl LI Practice Report: Ebner, Gostkowski Miss Practice Again For Patriots

January 27, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Patriots Practice Report, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ practice on Friday was a little different from previous days this week, as it was just a walkthrough inside the Empower Field House.

The injury report, however, remained the same.

Both Nate Ebner (concussion) and Stephen Gostkowski (illness) did not participate in Friday’s session, with Ebner missing his third straight day of practice. However, the special teamer was present at the beginning of the session, which could be a sign that he’s getting closer to a return.

Seven other Patriots were limited at Friday’s practice:

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

For the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones (toe) was a limited participant after sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Center Alex Mack (fibula) sat out his third straight day.

New England will practice on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium before they head to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Monday.

 

 

