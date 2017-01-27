Several People Jump From Second Floor To Escape Somerville House Fire

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Several people were forced to jump out windows to escape a burning home in Somerville early Friday morning.

Flames broke out just after 2:30 a.m. in the three-story house on Appleton Street.

The fire chief said there was heavy fire on the rear porches coming across the third floor when they arrived. People were also leaping out of second floor windows.

Dave Queenan, who lives across the street, said he saw at least three people jump.

“The desperation of trying to escape, I mean that fire was going fast. They had every reason to be jumping out of those windows, it probably saved their lives. They were lucky that the worst injuries I think, were some smoke inhalation and some ankle damage,” Queenan told WBZ-TV.

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

A man who escaped the burning building told WBZ part of the house was being used as an Airbnb.