Quincy Man Accused Of Running $10,000 A Week Marijuana Delivery Service

January 27, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Edibles, Marijuana, Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) — Police busted a marijuana delivery service run from a Quincy man’s home that they say was generating $10,000 in business per week.

Police arrested Ray Crowell on Thursday after executing a search warrant, accusing him of running a pot delivery service from his 34 Oval Road home. Crowell allegedly brought marijuana and marijuana products like edibles to buyers’ homes from his $60,000 stash in Quincy.

Crowell allegedly had $60,000 worth of marijuana products in his home. (Photo from Quincy Police)

When he was arrested, Police say Crowell had marijuana and THC oil at his home, along with $4,000. Photos from Crowell’s alleged stash show various products, including labeled bottles and “fruit krispie” edibles.

Crowell is accused of selling $10,000 in marijuana products each week. (Photo from Quincy Police)

Crowell, 33, is charged with Distribution Class D (marijuana), Distribution Class C (THC oil), Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C (THC oil), Manufacturing Class C (THC oil), and Cultivating Class D (marijuana).

