Students Arrested After Marijuana-Laced Candy Sold At Wrentham School

January 27, 2017 8:14 AM
WRENTHAM (CBS) – Wrentham Police are warning parents after a King Philip Regional High School student allegedly sold candies laced with marijuana.

The incident happened on January 18. Police arrested both the buyer and the seller of the Starbursts.

Police said the candy will be tested further at the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab.

Wrentham Police called this an “isolated incident” but said parents should warn their children to be wary of candy offered to them, whether for sale or for free.

“King Philip High School and the Wrentham Police will not tolerate anyone selling drugs on or near school property,” Wrentham Police said. “Offenders will be prosecuted in criminal court in addition to facing expulsion from school.”

