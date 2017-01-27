Logan Ryan Ready To Face Former Rutgers Roommate Mohamed Sanu

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Ryan isn’t sure who he’ll be covering next Sunday when his New England Patriots square off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. But there’s a chance he could be trying to shut down his former college roommate.

Four former Rutgers Scarlet Knights are getting ready for the big game in Houston: New England’s Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty and Ryan (Jonathan Freeny is currently on the IR), and Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Ryan and Sanu are plenty familiar with each other, as they were roommates during their college days in New Jersey. Ryan said it was a fun time living with Sanu, who he called “clean and cordial.”

But since both of their respective teams secured their spot in the Super Bowl, they haven’t had much contact. Once Ryan and the Patriots were done with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship, the New England corner shot the Atlanta receiver a quick text. There were no words, just the two eyes emoji, letting his old pal know that he’d be watching him in two weeks.

Sanu, who has two touchdowns and nine receptions this postseason, returned the favor.

“He gave me the emoji for the two eyes back. That’s all that has been said,” Ryan told reporters in the New England locker room on Friday.

While both will do whatever it takes to make sure their team comes out on top next Sunday in Houston, the upcoming battle for the Lombardi Trophy won’t put a strain on their friendship.

“Not at all. He’s a great guy and our friendship is our friendship. I think we’re both competitors on the field and we competed hard at Rutgers regardless if we were friends. That’s how it’s going to be Sunday,” said Ryan. “Whenever I’m on him, if I am, I’m going to try my best and do what I need to do for my team.

“We’ll shake hands after, for sure,” added Ryan.