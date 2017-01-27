WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Important Ages For Retirement Planning: Age 70½

January 27, 2017 10:51 AM By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Retirement, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – Congress and the IRS decided that you cannot leave your pre-tax retirement savings growing forever tax-deferred, so they chose 70½ for you to begin mandatory withdrawals. The only exception would be Roth IRAs.

All of your other retirement plans, 401(k), 403(b) 457, TSPs, IRAs, SEP-IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, Keogh plans and employee stock ownership plans known as ESOPs have distribution requirements.

Your distributions must begin by your required beginning date (RBD), which is April 1 following the year that you reach age 70½.  According to the IRS, even if you have been receiving distributions before you reach age 70½, you must begin calculating and receiving at least the required minimum distributions, RMDs, by your required beginning date.

The mandatory amount you will need to withdraw though is really not very much. If you have a $100,000 in your IRA, your first year’s required distribution will be under $4,000 ($3,650). It’s also a good idea to have taxes withheld for you so you don’t have to worry about paying estimated taxes.

The IRS requires that retirement plan owners be notified if they are subject to required minimum distributions and the custodians of your account will calculate the amount you need to withdraw.

The required minimum distribution is a simple formula but you need to include all of the dollars you have in all your retirement accounts. Therefore, if you have 10 IRA accounts you could get 10 letters. So consolidating all of your accounts before age 70 is good planning. The IRS has a good worksheet on their website for required minimum distributions.

It is key you begin to take the required minimum distributions from your retirement plans. There is a penalty if you do not. The penalty is 50% of the amount you should have withdrawn.

If you have a Roth IRA you do not need to begin the required minimum distributions from your account at age 70½.

You can name a beneficiary and they will receive the dollars in the account upon your death and the bonus is your heirs will not owe income taxes on the dollars they receive.

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m., 3:55 p.m., and 7:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia