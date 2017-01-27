Ikea Beach Chairs Recalled For Amputation & Fall Hazards

January 27, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: IKEA, Recall

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that Ikea is recalling beach chairs that can collapse and cause injuries.

The MYSINGSÖ beach chairs were sold online and in stores nationwide from Feb. 2013 to Dec. 2016 for roughly $25.

Full Recall Notice

Now Ikea is warning that the chair can collapse and possibly result in hand injuries. The company says there are 13 reports of chairs collapsing, causing 10 injuries. Six of those injuries have caused fingertip amputations.

About 33,400 chairs are impacted by the recall.

The recalled beach chairs (Image credit Ikea)

Anyone who bought the recalled chairs should stop using them and return them to Ikea for a refund or replacement.

