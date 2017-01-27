WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Brad Marchand Rips Media Over Speculation On Claude Julien’s Job Security

January 27, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, Claude Julien, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Claude Julien’s job security has become one of the biggest topics surrounding the Boston Bruins in recent weeks as the team has struggled in January. But ask Brad Marchand and he’ll tell you that it’s only a big topic with the media covering the team.

Marchand scored two of the Bruins’ three second-period goals en route to the team’s emotional 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at TD Garden. He was asked after the game about the speculation surrounding Julien’s job security and how the team has responded to the criticism being leveled at the coach. He dismissed the idea of the coach potentially being fired.

“The speculation is driven by the media and they don’t have the sources that they may claim,” said Marchand. “That’s not going to happen if we do our jobs. Claude isn’t the issue. You fire the coach, what do you do? It’s not going to change anything. Claude’s one of the best coaches in the game. That’s not the answer for this group.

“Again, it’s driven by the media. We’re not concerned about that in the room. We don’t think that’s going to happen and we’re not thinking about that for a second. So you can put that to bed and let it go now because that’s not [an issue] in this room.”

Whatever side of the fence you’re on regarding Julien, the real problem here is that it had to be Marchand to give the coach a vote of confidence and put the speculation to rest. When president Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney aren’t speaking on the matter, or any matter, to the media – and when they do, they aren’t ruling out firing Julien – the media speculation is only going to grow.

If Julien is safe for at least the rest of the season, then it would do the media (and more importantly, the fans) a lot of good to definitively know that. For now, the media and fans will have to go by Marchand’s word, because it’s not coming from Neely or Sweeney. But if the team falters – and the front office remains silent – the speculation will continue.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia