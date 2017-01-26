Report: Knicks Have Reached Out To Celtics About A Carmelo Anthony Trade

BOSTON (CBS) — The New York Knicks are reaching out to teams to see if they’d like to take Carmelo Anthony off their hands.

Knicks president Phil Jackson is working the phones trying to find a taker ahead of the February 23 trade deadline. That list includes the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and two years remaining on his contract, which pays him $24.6 million this season and has a 15 percent trade kicker. He’s due to make $26.2 million next season, and has a player option for 2018-19 for $27.9 million.

The 14-year veteran is averaging 22.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the dysfunctional Knicks this season.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand discussed the rumor on Thursday, and both said they’d add Carmelo and the $54 million he’s owed over the next two seasons.

“That’s short money for a big name. I won’t go as far and say ‘big player,’ because it’s dissipated and he doesn’t defend well. But he can still score and he can still shoot,” Zolak said, adding that he doesn’t like Melo as a player.

“I don’t either, but I would do the deal,” said Bertrand. “His offense is a product of his opportunity, based on the number of shots he takes. He isn’t a team player, but that’s OK. When you need more offense, this wouldn’t be the most terrible thing in the world.

“I think it would probably make you more competitive in the short-term and maybe, just maybe, that snowballs and lets you add better players in the offseason,” added Bertrand.

In addition to Boston, the Knicks have reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers about a potential deal.