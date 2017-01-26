WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Refugees Worried About President Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

January 26, 2017 6:20 PM By Beth Germano
Filed Under: Beth Germano, Immigration, President Donald Trump, Refugees

BOSTON (CBS) – Ahmed Abdi arrived in the United States from Somalia just five days ago with refugee status, just before President Trump’s executive orders cracking down on immigration.

“I got the opportunity to come here, now I’m here and I’m so happy to be here,” Abdi said.

Zaenab Abdo, 21, fled her bombed-out home in Syria, arriving in the U.S. seven months ago, and now worries about family left behind if Trump moves further ahead to bar all Syrian immigrants.

Syrian refugee Zaenab Abdo (WBZ-TV)

Syrian refugee Zaenab Abdo (WBZ-TV)

“She feels good for her family,” she says through an interpreter. “At the same time she feels bad for the rest of the family and relatives staying back there. They don’t have a chance to go somewhere.”

Trump’s sweeping crackdown and efforts to build a wall on the southern border brought protesters to Boston’s Downtown Crossing saying he’s instilling fear and hate. “It completely ignores the reality of a country that is comprised of many different communities from all over the world,” said protester Elena Letona.

The protest by a union representing service workers is made up of a large immigrant population, like Alejandro Galeano, originally from Columbia. “I feel like it’s something personal between him and us. By ‘us’ I mean as a Latino and an immigrant,” he said.

Ahmed Abdo worries he won’t be reunited with his wife and mother, while Biar Kon from Sudan calls Trump’s orders anti-American. “As a president he should be in a position to help everyone including outsiders,” Kion said.

More from Beth Germano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia