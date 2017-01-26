Georgia Liquor Store Bans Sale Of Sam Adams Until After Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) – In Gainesville, Georgia, one liquor store has fired a tiny shot heard ’round the internet.

The owner of the store is a diehard Atlanta Falcons fan so he decided to ban Boston-brewed Sam Adams beer until after the Super Bowl.

He posted a photo on Twitter that he says has gone viral.

Viral Chhadua said a column by a Boston Globe sports writer that “belittled” Atlanta’s sports teams inspired him.

What’s the reaction from Jim Koch, the founder and brewer of Sam Adams? Let’s just say he was not foaming at the mouth.

“You gotta do something for fun,” he told WBZ-TV.

Koch says every time the Patriots have gone to the Super Bowl, some city bans his beer. He cited St. Louis, Carolina, Philly and Seattle as recent ones.

Koch has a great sense of humor and says that all he wants is a great game and “at the end of the day, we all hate Roger Goodell!”