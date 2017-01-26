NightSide – Did Governor Baker Take A Shot At President Trump?

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth speech last night, and outlined his plans and priorities for 2017. As he came to the end of his speech, Governor Baker made a few remarks about the need for dialogue in the political process. Though he did not mention President Trump by name, he did emphasize how important it is not to get caught up in partisan politics or wedge issues. While Governor Baker’s message resonates with many, is he putting the state of Massachusetts at risk by calling out Trump’s abrasive style? Is it possible Massachusetts could lose federal support if he picks a fight with Trump?

Originally broadcast January 25th, 2017.