N.H. Missing Woman Case Linked To 4 Bodies Found In Park And California Murder

By HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: allenstown, Denise Beaudin, Missing Woman, New Hampshire Murders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are providing new information about the connection between a young New Hampshire woman’s disappearance 35 years ago, four bodies that were later found in a state park and a California murder case.

Investigators released new forensic images of the victims, Nov. 17, 2015. (Image credit: N.H. Attorney General)

Two of the bodies — a woman and a girl — were found in 1985, and the bodies of two more girls were found in 2000. They’ve never been identified, but authorities believe they were killed between 1980 and 1984.

Two bodies were found in this metal drum near Bear Brook State Park in 2000. (WBZ-TV file image)

In 1981, 23-year-old Denise Beaudin disappeared, along with her boyfriend and infant daughter. Her family thought they had moved away due to financial trouble, but investigators recently opened a criminal investigation based on new information.

A Manchester, N.H., home where police say Denise Beaudin lived. (WBZ-TV)

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is holding a news conference Thursday about the New Hampshire cases and a California case.

