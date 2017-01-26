N.H. Missing Woman Case Linked To 4 Bodies Found In Park And California Murder

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are providing new information about the connection between a young New Hampshire woman’s disappearance 35 years ago, four bodies that were later found in a state park and a California murder case.

Two of the bodies — a woman and a girl — were found in 1985, and the bodies of two more girls were found in 2000. They’ve never been identified, but authorities believe they were killed between 1980 and 1984.

In 1981, 23-year-old Denise Beaudin disappeared, along with her boyfriend and infant daughter. Her family thought they had moved away due to financial trouble, but investigators recently opened a criminal investigation based on new information.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is holding a news conference Thursday about the New Hampshire cases and a California case.