Dont’a Hightower Wears Non-Contact Jersey At Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots emerged from the AFC Championship Game with most of their health preserved, but not completely.

The Patriots practiced in full pads on Thursday, but defensive captain Dont’a Hightower wore a red non-contact jersey. Hightower was listed as a limited participant in the Patriots’ projected practice report a day earlier, when they did not actually hold a practice.

“I feel like I’ve been playing football for a year,” Hightower said Thursday.

Hightower played just 36 snaps in the AFC title game vs. Pittsburgh, which amounted to roughly half of Pittsburgh’s offensive plays. He recorded a tackle on the first-down run on the series that ended in a goal-line stand before halftime. He had played 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the divisional round vs. Houston.

Hightower recorded 31 solo tackles — and 65 total tackles — along with 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble on the season.

Special teamer Nate Ebner was absent from practice on Thursday after he suffered a concussion vs. Pittsburgh.