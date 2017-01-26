Creating the Next Generation of Latino Leaders

January 26, 2017 12:17 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
January 28, 2017
For almost a half a century, the local non-profit organization Sociedad Latina has been helping Boston Latino youth and families. Founded in 1968, Sociedad Latina’s main goal is to create the next generation of Latino leaders. On this edition of Centro, learn about the programs and services this great organization offers. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its Executive Director Alexandra Oliver. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Sociedad Latina
617-442-4299
www.sociedadlatina.org
Facebook: Sociedad Latina

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.

