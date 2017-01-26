Creating the Next Generation of Latino Leaders

January 28, 2017

For almost a half a century, the local non-profit organization Sociedad Latina has been helping Boston Latino youth and families. Founded in 1968, Sociedad Latina’s main goal is to create the next generation of Latino leaders. On this edition of Centro, learn about the programs and services this great organization offers. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its Executive Director Alexandra Oliver. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Sociedad Latina

617-442-4299

www.sociedadlatina.org

Facebook: Sociedad Latina

