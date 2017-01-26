Cohasset Attorney Barred From Driving For 15 Years After Man Killed By SUV

WAREHAM (AP) — A Cohasset defense attorney has been sentenced to a year of probation after running over and killing a man last year while backing into a parking spot outside Brockton District Court.

Authorities say 66-year-old Valerie Semensi was sentenced Wednesday after jurors convicted her of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. She’s barred from driving for 15 years.

Semensi’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Semensi was backing into a parking space on June 1 when her SUV continued accelerating over a curb and struck 66-year-old John Buckley Jr. Semensi’s vehicle then crashed into a building.

Buckley, of Bridgewater, later died at a hospital.

Authorities say Semensi wasn’t found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.