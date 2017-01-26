WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: 10:30 am New Hampshire Attorney General Update On 2 Cold Cases | Read More

Ainge On Smart’s Meltdown: He Has To Overcome Emotions To Reach Potential

January 26, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge, Marcus Smart, NBA, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Celtics notched their best win of the season over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, they had one of their worst losses of the season the night before.

Tuesday night in Washington D.C. was a frustrating evening for everyone, but Marcus Smart let his emotions get the best of him. The C’s guard lashed out at his coaches and teammates on the bench late in the fourth quarter, and watched the final moments of the game from the locker room.

Smart apologized to everyone after the game, but was out of the starting five on Wednesday. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked about Smart’s meltdown during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday, and said the third-year guard needs to keep his emotions in check to reach his full potential.

“Marcus is a very emotional player. We all know that and it’s what we love about him. At the same time he has to be able to not take himself out of the game; not be distracted and let officials or teammates or opponents take him out of the game and lose his mind,” said Ainge. “He knows that and he was very apologetic about it. He’s 22 years old and he has to mature in that regard. But Marcus is a guy who is loved by his teammates because of his passion and energy on the court.

“But for us to be our best and for Marcus to reach his potential, he has to overcome that,” Ainge added.

Ainge doesn’t think all the trash talk ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards played into Smart losing it, pointing more to the frustrating effort that Boston showed during the 123-108 loss.

“I don’t know what got him out [of his game]. He seemed to be pretty good the first three quarters. I think that can get you off the game, but more than anything he wants to play well, he wants to do well and he wants to win very badly,” he said.

While there is no Kevin Garnett on the roster to keep the younger players grounded at emotional moments, Ainge said there is a group of veterans who they can turn to at times like that.

“Amir Johnson is a very good presence in our locker room. Al Horford is probably the best, and Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas are vocal players in the locker room. They all addressed Marcus, and he knew what he did was wrong,” said Ainge. “After the game, he apologized. He was fine yesterday and had a very good game; he bounced back in the right way and played a big part in helping us get a win.”

Ainge also said that guard Avery Bradley, out with an Achilles injury, is about a week away from a return.

Listen to the full interview below, including Ainge’s thoughts on Paul Pierce’s upcoming final game in Boston:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia