Belichick: ‘Special’ To Be Coaching Super Bowl With Both Sons On Staff

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has been to the Super Bowl quite a bit in his career — soon to be seven times as a head coach and 10 times overall.

But this year, as he prepares the Patriots to play the Falcons, the process will be unique, as it will be a full family affair.

Belichick’s eldest son, Steve, is in his fifth season with the team and his first as the safeties coach. Steve was with the Patriots when they defeated the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, but this year, younger son Brian joined the team as a scouting assistant.

Though Belichick has been through it all in his coaching career, he’s never been working side-by-side with his sons in the biggest game in sports.

“Special,” Belichick said of the situation. “Yeah, special. Unlike any other, really. It’s obviously great to have Steve, but also Brian too. It’s special.”

Bill Belichick and his two sons pic.twitter.com/EaW0rSqGW4 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 11, 2016

Bill Belichick with sons Steven & Brian on Levi's Stadium field. This has become a bit of a pre-game ritual for them pic.twitter.com/CxfYEj7B3I — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 20, 2016

Belichick also has a daughter, Amanda, who is the head coach of the women’s lacrosse team at Holy Cross.

In Super Bowl XXXIX, Belichick famously shared the sideline with his own father, as the two were doused in ice water in an image that became famous.

More than a decade later, Belichick is hoping to share a similar moment with sons of his own.