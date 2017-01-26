WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire Attorney General Update On 2 Cold Cases | Read More

Belichick: ‘Special’ To Be Coaching Super Bowl With Both Sons On Staff

January 26, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Brian Belichick, NFL, Sports News, Steve Belichick, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has been to the Super Bowl quite a bit in his career — soon to be seven times as a head coach and 10 times overall.

But this year, as he prepares the Patriots to play the Falcons, the process will be unique, as it will be a full family affair.

Belichick’s eldest son, Steve, is in his fifth season with the team and his first as the safeties coach. Steve was with the Patriots when they defeated the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, but this year, younger son Brian joined the team as a scouting assistant.

Though Belichick has been through it all in his coaching career, he’s never been working side-by-side with his sons in the biggest game in sports.

“Special,” Belichick said of the situation. “Yeah, special. Unlike any other, really. It’s obviously great to have Steve, but also Brian too. It’s special.”

Belichick also has a daughter, Amanda, who is the head coach of the women’s lacrosse team at Holy Cross.

In Super Bowl XXXIX, Belichick famously shared the sideline with his own father, as the two were doused in ice water in an image that became famous.

Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi pours a Gatorade tub over head coach Bill Belichick after their Super Bowl XXXIX victory. With the win, the Patriots became just the second team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in four years, and the first team to repeat since the Denver Broncos did so in 1997-98. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

More than a decade later, Belichick is hoping to share a similar moment with sons of his own.

