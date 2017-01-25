Patriots To Hold Super Bowl Send-Off Rally Outside Gillette Stadium Monday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots announced they will host a send-off rally on Monday as the team heads off to face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The rally will start around 9:30 Monday morning outside The Hall at Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium.

#Patriots will host a sendoff rally on Jan. 30 at approx. 9:30 a.m. on NRG Plaza outside @TheHall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2017

The team captains, as well as coach Bill Belichick, are expected to speak at the rally while the players board buses for Logan Airport. They’ll arrive in Houston around 3 p.m. local time.

On Wednesday, another bus–the appropriately-named Drive For Five, as the team tries to win their fifth Super Bowl–left Gillette on a 16-state trip to Houston.

Rob “Hardy” Poole and “Big Jim” Murray from 98.5 The Sports Hub, are along for the ride on the custom-made luxury bus. They’ll be stopping along the way to meet with alumni and Patriots fans.

Their first stop will be at NFL Headquarters in New York.

“I think rolling past NFL Headquarters should be interesting,” said Poole. “We have some questions, I don’t know if we’re going to get them answered. I don’t know if the person we’d like to talk to is there. Where is that guy?”

Then it’s on to Houston–for one more. You can follow their trip using #DriveForFiveBus on social media.