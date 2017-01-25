NightSide – Was Trump’s Win All About Branding?

BOSTON (CBS) – Before winning the 2016 election, Donald Trump was known as a wealthy businessman, with properties and corporate interests that span a wide spectrum. As a political candidate, many pundits thought his brash, abrasive style would be a turn off for most voters. But instead, Trump relied on the strength of his name, the ability to identify weakness in others and use it to brand them, and the success of his business empire to win over enough voters to tip the scales. Has Trump changed the way politicians operate in this country? Will marketing and branding be more important than substance or consistency moving forward? Ted Canova, former news director for WGBH, joins Marisa to discuss how Trump used his brand to win the 2016 election.

Originally broadcast January 24th, 2017.