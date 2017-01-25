NightSide – President Trump Says Millions Voted Illegally

BOSTON (CBS) – Yesterday, President Donald Trump met with bipartisan Congressional leaders to discuss the priorities of his administration. During that meeting, President Trump spent a significant amount of time discussing voter fraud, claiming that three to five million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, costing him the popular vote. Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer backed up that claim, saying that “studies” the President has seen have convinced him that there is significant fraud in our elections. Do you believe that millions vote illegally in our elections? Do you think that the President should provide evidence when making a claim that has such broad-reaching implications?

Originally broadcast January 24th, 2017.