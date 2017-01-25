Wicked Smaht! Massachusetts Named Most Educated State In New Ranking

BOSTON (CBS) – A new report on education in America finds Massachusetts at the head of the class.

WalletHub released a ranking on the most educated states this week, and the Bay State is No. 1.

Analysts looked at the percentage of adults with high school diplomas, college experience and professional degrees. The ranking also took into account educational disparities between men and women, as well as racial groups.

Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut and Vermont round out the top 5, followed by New Hampshire. Coming in last is West Virginia.

Massachusetts has both the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders and graduate or professional degree holders, according to the report.