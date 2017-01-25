Marcus Smart Blows Up At Celtics Coaches, Later Apologizes On Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart’s frustrations boiled over as he sat on the bench watching the Boston Celtics give up 32 fourth-quarter points en route to a 123-108 loss against the Washington Wizards. The Celtics point guard “wanted to go back in badly,” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game, and it led to Smart getting into a heated exchange with assistant coaches Walter McCarty and Jerome Allen near the end of the game.

After getting into another shouting match with assistant coach Jamie Young, Smart went back to the Celtics locker room. Smart said after the game that it was merely a difference of opinion that sparked the incident.

“Coaches and players, they’re real passionate about the game. When losing, they have different opinions about certain things on the bench,” said Smart.

The point guard eventually issued an apology via his Twitter account on Tuesday night.

To my teammates and coaches… pic.twitter.com/6HtN3FWb8Y — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 25, 2017

Smart finished the game with 13 points, shooting 4-for-13 from the field and collecting five rebounds and four steals in 32:34. It’s unclear whether there will be any supplemental discipline from the Celtics for his behavior on Tuesday night.