Marcus Smart Blows Up At Celtics Coaches, Later Apologizes On Twitter

January 25, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart’s frustrations boiled over as he sat on the bench watching the Boston Celtics give up 32 fourth-quarter points en route to a 123-108 loss against the Washington Wizards. The Celtics point guard “wanted to go back in badly,” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game, and it led to Smart getting into a heated exchange with assistant coaches Walter McCarty and Jerome Allen near the end of the game.

After getting into another shouting match with assistant coach Jamie Young, Smart went back to the Celtics locker room. Smart said after the game that it was merely a difference of opinion that sparked the incident.

“Coaches and players, they’re real passionate about the game. When losing, they have different opinions about certain things on the bench,” said Smart.

The point guard eventually issued an apology via his Twitter account on Tuesday night.

Smart finished the game with 13 points, shooting 4-for-13 from the field and collecting five rebounds and four steals in 32:34. It’s unclear whether there will be any supplemental discipline from the Celtics for his behavior on Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia