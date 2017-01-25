Keller @ Large: Baker Should Be Trump’s Role Model

BOSTON (CBS) – Hey President Trump – we know he didn’t vote for you, but right now, Gov. Charlie Baker is your best friend.

Or at least, he ought to be your role model.

Like you, Baker has political enemies. All successful politicians do.

We know how you like to treat your enemies – with constant name-calling and obsessive focus on them, thus elevating their profile as you model an immature temperament.

You really ought to take a page from Baker’s playbook on this.

For instance, here in Massachusetts, public-employee unions are among Baker’s sworn political enemies, for his opposition to raising the taxes that pay their salaries, his efforts to curb their benefits, and his privatization schemes.

Nonetheless, in his State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night, the governor issued no less than three shout-outs to unions for their collaboration with reform. They may still back someone else in 2018, but for now they’re getting things done.

There are things that went on during the election that I’m sure still rankle Baker, President Trump. I know people close to him believe that anti-charter school forces violated all sorts of campaign laws in their successful fight against expansion.

But he’s never said a word about it publicly, a stark contrast to your incessant, fact-free whining about alleged voter fraud in an election that you won!

Mr. President, turn off cable news for five minutes and take a good, long look at how Baker handles himself.

Watch, and learn.

Maybe someday you, too, can get high approval ratings and bipartisan standing ovations.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: