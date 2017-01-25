Sen. Jamie Eldridge Says Commuter Rail Delays Highlight Need For Infrastructure Investment

January 25, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Commuter Rail, Delays, Sen. Jamie Eldridge

BOSTON (CBS) — There were big problems on the commuter rail Wednesday and Sen. Jamie Eldridge knew early on that would make for a long day for a lot of people.

Switching issues caused delays and cancellations on numerous commuter rail lines Wednesday morning. Sen. Eldridge (D-Acton) said the latest round in what he called routine issues again highlights the state’s need to invest in its infrastructure.

“I woke up around 6 a.m. this morning, checked my phone and social media and saw the posts and tweets about the Worcester commuter rail,” Eldridge told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens. “People who are already going to miss their 8 or 9 a.m. meetings.”

The issues on Wednesday spanned the Framingham, Worcester, Greenbush, and Kingston/Plymouth lines. For Eldridge’s constituents though, he says issues on the Framingham/Worcester and Fitchburg lines are habitual. On Twitter, Eldridge sought answers.

Keolis, the company that runs the commuter rail, told Eldridge on social media switching issues began around 6 a.m. and were fixed as of 8:15 a.m. They apologized for the inconvenience, but Eldridge said it’s just another sign legislators need to commit to investing in the infrastructure.

 

“At the end of the day, if we’re not investing more money in the tracks, and the new cars, and the dispatch, I really don’t think it’s going to improve very much,” he said.

 

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia