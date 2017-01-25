Boston Celtics To Put GE Logo On Uniforms Next Season

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Boston Celtics will take to the parquet court next season wearing a General Electric logo on their uniforms.

The team said Wednesday it has a three-year deal that makes the company its exclusive data analytics partner.

The agreement calls for a GE patch — in green and white, not the traditional GE blue — on jerseys above the player’s left breast.

The Celtics are the third NBA team to announce a deal to wear a sponsor’s patch on its jersey since the league gave the go-ahead.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also have deals that were worth a reported $5 million apiece.

Financial terms of the Celtics deal were not announced.

“It’s fantastic for the Celtics from a competitive standpoint versus many other large markets like New York, Los Angeles, this helps us, again, compete on the court,” Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

“I guess it’s just a way for them to get some sponsorship money, right, without commercials or maybe without raising ticket prices it helps them,” one fan told WBZ. “I don’t mind it. They’re doing it in soccer right. I’m sure they’ll do it in all sports at some point.”

GE moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston last summer.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

