Fallen Tree Misses Sleeping Occupant, But Damages Tewksbury Home

January 24, 2017 2:09 PM
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A single-family home suffered significant damage when a tree fell on the structure Tuesday morning.

Tewksbury Fire officials say the call for a large tree down on Pratt Street came in around 9:30 a.m.

There was one occupant who was sleeping inside the house at the time of the incident. That person was able to get out of the house and was not injured.

Authorities say the tree hit the roof, causing it to cave in at the ridge.

A tree branch came through the roof into the home's kitchen. (Photo credit: Tewksbury Building Inspector)

Large branches caused holes in the roof over the kitchen area and the middle of the hallway.

A tree branch came through the roof in the home's hallway. (Photo credit: Tewksbury Building Inspector)

Tewksbury officials have deemed the house uninhabitable.

 

