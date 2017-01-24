Fallen Tree Misses Sleeping Occupant, But Damages Tewksbury Home

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A single-family home suffered significant damage when a tree fell on the structure Tuesday morning.

Tewksbury Fire officials say the call for a large tree down on Pratt Street came in around 9:30 a.m.

There was one occupant who was sleeping inside the house at the time of the incident. That person was able to get out of the house and was not injured.

Authorities say the tree hit the roof, causing it to cave in at the ridge.

Large branches caused holes in the roof over the kitchen area and the middle of the hallway.

Tewksbury officials have deemed the house uninhabitable.