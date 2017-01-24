Patriots Fans Warned To Be On Lookout For Super Bowl Ticket Scams

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots fans looking to score tickets to the Super Bowl are asked to be on the lookout for scams.

The Better Business Bureau released some tips in anticipation of the big game such as:

Buy tickets from a secure website with a padlock on the page.

Pay with a credit card.

Check if the broker is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Fans may also be on the lookout for short-selling, a tactic where brokers sell tickets that are not physically in their possession.

During the 2015 Super Bowl match-up between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, hundreds of fans were denied tickets they paid for. Several brokers were accused of short-selling by waiting to buy cheaper tickets closer to game day. However, many of those tickets actually went up in price and brokers were unable to deliver the tickets they sold.

According to StubHub, the average price of Super Bowl tickets right now is $5,029.

CLICK HERE for more tips and information.