Sportsbook: 65 Percent Of Bets On Patriots, 75 Percent On Over For Super Bowl LI

Bryan Altman

While nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen on Sunday, Feb. 5 when the Patriots and Falcons kick off Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, the betting public certainly seems to be favoring the Patriots beating the Falcons by at least a field goal less than two weeks from now.

According to Bovada Sportsbook, 65 percent of the money bet on the Super Bowl so far has been on the Patriots -3. Bovada also notes that 75 percent of the money being bet on the over/under — set at a record-high of 58 — is coming in on the over.

With the heavy money coming in on the Patriots winning in a shootout, Las Vegas and sportsbooks around the world will be rooting for a low-scoring Falcons victory.

Bovada also detailed the odds to win MVP for the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Matt Ryan (predictably) leading the charge with the best odds.

Super Bowl LI – Odds to Win MVP

Tom Brady (NE) – 3/2

Matt Ryan (ATL) – 5/2

Julio Jones (ATL) – 10/1

Julian Edelman (NE) – 12/1

LeGarrette Blount (NE) – 20/1

Vic Beasley Jr. (ATL) – 25/1

Tevin Coleman (ATL) – 25/1

Devonta Freeman (ATL) – 25/1

Chris Hogan (NE) – 25/1

Dion Lewis (NE) – 25/1

Mohamed Sanu Sr. (ATL) – 33/1

Logan Ryan (NE) – 40/1

Martellus Bennett (NE) – 50/1

Matt Bryant (ATL) – 50/1

Taylor Gabriel (ATL) – 50/1

Stephen Gostkowski (NE) – 50/1

Austin Hooper (ATL) – 50/1

Malcom Butler (NE) – 66/1

James White (NE) – 66/1

Devin McCourty (NE) – 75/1

Danny Amendola (NE) – 100/1

Patrick Chung (NE) – 100/1

Dwight Freeney (ATL) – 100/1

Dont’a Hightower (NE) – 100/1

Deion Jones (ATL) – 100/1

Malcolm Mitchell (NE) – 100/1

Keanu Neal (ATL) – 100/1

Rob Ninkovich (NE) – 100/1

Eric Weems (ATL) – 100/1

Chris Long (NE) – 150/1

Levine Toilolo (ATL) – 150/1

Field – 20/1