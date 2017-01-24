Electric Scooter Recalled Due To Potential For Fall

BOSTON (CBS) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of an electric scooter due to a breakable part that could cause riders to fall.

The Safe Start Transform electric scooter, made for children by Pulse Performance Products, has been recalled because the wheel can separate from the axle.

The recall applies to about bout 8,900 of the scooters, which were made in China.

The units under recall were made between September 10 and October 11, 2016. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the date the scooters were made is indicated on a label located under the scooter’s platform in the format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY.

The scooter was sold exclusively at Target stores for around $100 from October to November 2016.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Those who own the scooter have been advised to keep them away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products for a refund. They can visit pulsescooters.com to request that refund.