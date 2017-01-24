Police: Man Stabbed Victim Over Facebook Live Interview

January 24, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: facebook live, Randolph, Stabbing

RANDOLPH (CBS) — Police arrested a man earlier this month who they say stabbed another person in the neck for turning down an interview on Facebook Live.

Reginald Pluviose, 42 of Brockton, was arrested January 13.

Police said Pluviose stabbed the person during a gathering on Reed Street in Randolph that night after an argument that ensued because the victim refused to be interviewed on Facebook Live.

They said Pluviose and the victim knew each other.

Pluviose was released from Quincy District Court on personal recognizance after posting $1,000 bail.

