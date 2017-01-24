Patriots To Wear White Jerseys For Super Bowl LI Vs. Falcons

January 24, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Attention, fashion police: The Patriots will be wearing white on Super Bowl Sunday.

As the “visiting” team in Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots will be wearing their white jerseys when they take the field in Houston against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the fashion detail on Tuesday:

The “home” and “road” team switches conferences each year. Last year as the home team, the Denver Broncos elected to wear their white jerseys. The year before, the Seattle Seahawks opted to wear their dark jerseys, which prompted the Patriots to wear their white jerseys.

As Reiss noted, the Patriots are 2-1 when wearing their white jerseys in Super Bowls. They were wearing white when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX …

Rodney Harrison celebrates his interception in Super Bowl XXXIX. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Rodney Harrison celebrates his interception in Super Bowl XXXIX. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX …

Malcolm Butler intercepts Russell Wilson's pass to win Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Malcolm Butler intercepts Russell Wilson’s pass to win Super Bowl XLIX. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

They were wearing white when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI …

Drew Bledsoe gets sacked during Super Bowl XXXI. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Drew Bledsoe gets sacked during Super Bowl XXXI. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

For comparison’s sake, the Patriots are 2-2 when wearing blue jerseys (wins in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII, losses in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI), and 0-1 when wearing red jerseys (Super Bowl XX).

Wearing white may be a positive development for the Patriots, as they went 8-0 on the road this season. In seven of those games, they wore their white jerseys, with their annual trip to Buffalo serving as the lone exception.

White jerseys are actually on a bit of a winning streak, as the team wearing white has won the last five Super Bowls and 11 of the last 12.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia