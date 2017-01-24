Patriots To Wear White Jerseys For Super Bowl LI Vs. Falcons

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Attention, fashion police: The Patriots will be wearing white on Super Bowl Sunday.

As the “visiting” team in Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots will be wearing their white jerseys when they take the field in Houston against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the fashion detail on Tuesday:

Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LI against Falcons. They are 2-1 in Super Bowls wearing white (most recently vs. Seattle). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2017

The “home” and “road” team switches conferences each year. Last year as the home team, the Denver Broncos elected to wear their white jerseys. The year before, the Seattle Seahawks opted to wear their dark jerseys, which prompted the Patriots to wear their white jerseys.

As Reiss noted, the Patriots are 2-1 when wearing their white jerseys in Super Bowls. They were wearing white when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX …

and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX …

They were wearing white when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI …

For comparison’s sake, the Patriots are 2-2 when wearing blue jerseys (wins in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII, losses in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI), and 0-1 when wearing red jerseys (Super Bowl XX).

Wearing white may be a positive development for the Patriots, as they went 8-0 on the road this season. In seven of those games, they wore their white jerseys, with their annual trip to Buffalo serving as the lone exception.

White jerseys are actually on a bit of a winning streak, as the team wearing white has won the last five Super Bowls and 11 of the last 12.