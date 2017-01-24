NightSide – All Talk, No Action?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last Friday, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. One day later, millions of women assembled in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and cities all over the world to protest Trump’s rhetoric and proposed policies. But did the Women’s March actually accomplish anything? Or was it just an easy way for people to feel like they are making a difference without requiring any actual work? Do you think everyone who attended the march voted? Does it matter if they didn’t?

Originally broadcast January 23rd, 2017.