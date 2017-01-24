Police: Manchester Woman Doing ‘Sword Tricks’ For Ex-Husband Arrested

January 24, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman and her ex-husband suffered cuts in an encounter in which she performed “sword tricks” and a police officer was struck in the face.

Police say they arrested 51-year-old Lisa Bunker, of Manchester, on Monday night after they responded to a possible domestic disturbance involving a sword. They said Bunker accidentally struck herself in the head, causing a cut over her eye. Her ex-husband suffered small cuts to both hands trying to remove the sword.

Police said Bunker started demonstrating the sword tricks for an officer, even though she didn’t have one, and struck him in the face.

Bunker was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and reckless conduct. She was being arraigned Tuesday; it wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

