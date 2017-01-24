Jamie Collins’ Extension With Browns And What It Means For Patriots And Dont’a Hightower

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Retaining former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins was one of the top priorities for the Cleveland Browns. They have already reached their goal, signing Collins to a four-year, $50 million contract extension that includes $26 million guaranteed.

Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown confirmed to reporters on Monday that they acquired Collins from the Patriots on Oct. 31 with the intention of signing him long-term.

“We are going to be aggressive about acquiring talent, and when we had the opportunity to trade for Jamie back in October, it was done with the intent of him becoming a long-term part of our defense,” said Brown. “Jamie has shown throughout his NFL career that he is a very talented player with a rare skill set that allows him to impact games in a number of ways.”

Collins registered 69 total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in eight starts for the Browns in 2016. He finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.8, 44th among all “edge defenders.” Clearly, the Browns saw enough from Collins in eight games to reward him with the long-term deal they sought from the start.

In terms of guaranteed money and average annual value, Collins’ $26 million guaranteed and $12.5 million AAV make him the fourth-highest paid linebacker in the National Football League. His guaranteed money trails only the Broncos’ Von Miller ($70 million), the Chiefs’ Justin Houston ($52.5 million), and the Panthers’ Luke Kuechly ($34.3 million).

Collins’ deal could signal something of a blueprint for a long-term extension for Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower. The 2012 first-round pick is on track to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2017 offseason after the Patriots exercised their fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which paid him about $7.75 million in 2016.

Hightower is due for a raise, but it’s unclear whether he would command the kind of money that Collins just earned. He is a defensive captain who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2016, but again missed time due to injury. He has missed at least three games in each of the past three seasons. His durability concerns could hurt him at the negotiation table, but his importance to the Patriots defense when healthy cannot be understated.

The high-end of a comparable contract for Hightower, an inside linebacker, would be Kuechly, who signed a five-year, $61.8 million deal with the Panthers. At a minimum, he could sign a deal similar to that of the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner (4 years, $43 million). Hightower has a chance to become the third Patriot on the current roster after Tom Brady and Devin McCourty to earn over $20 million guaranteed.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.