Gun Rights Advocates Sue Massachusetts Over Assault Weapons Ban

January 24, 2017 3:38 PM
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit to end what they call Massachusetts’ unconstitutional firearms laws.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court by the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts and other groups specifically targets the state’s assault weapons ban that they say prevents law-abiding residents from buying and keeping in their homes the most popular rifles in the country, as well as most standard capacity magazines.

The lawsuit argues millions of citizens in other states are allowed to lawfully possess the weapons.

The lawsuit also seeks to invalidate Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey’s enforcement notice to gun sellers and manufacturers clarifying what constitutes a “copy” or “duplicate” weapon under the state’s 1998 assault weapons ban.

An official with one gun group says they’re trying to get state government to recognize the rights of all gun owners.

“Traditionally, in this country, civil rights have always prevailed. And, you know, we forced government’s hand to do the right thing. And I think that’s what will happen here eventually as well,” Gun Owners executive director Jim Wallace said.

Healey said Tuesday that she will vigorously defend the state’s laws.

