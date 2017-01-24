Falcons Center Alex Mack Reportedly Dealing With Sprained Ankle

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots emerged from their conference championship with a victory and also with good health. The Falcons were not as lucky.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Falcons center Alex Mack is dealing with an ankle injury that will most likely prevent him from practicing this week.

#Falcons C Alex Mack is dealing with a swollen, painful sprained ankle, source said. He returned Sunday, but unlikely to practice this week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2017

Mack temporarily left Sunday’s win over the Packers after suffering the injury, replaced by Ben Garland for just one play.

In his first year with the Falcons after seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Mack has been an integral part of the Falcons’ first-ranked scoring offense. With two weeks between games, Mack’s status for the Super Bowl is likely not in question. But he’ll likely be operating at less than 100 percent.