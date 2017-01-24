Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask, Tuukka Rask’s Mustache Star In NHL All-Star Game Ad

BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to playing hockey, the NHL features the best in the world. When it comes to acting in front of a camera … not so much.

That’s the premise of the latest ad for Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game, which will be taking place in Los Angeles. Given the Hollywood theme, several NHL stars were asked to display their acting chops on screen.

That included Bruins forward Brad Marchand and goaltender Tuukka Rask — who was sporting a rocking Movember mustache at the time of the shoot.

They’ll all likely play better this weekend than they acted in that video … though Rask’s dramatic pause did display some skills. And with a mustache like that, he just might have a recurring role in a police drama in his future.