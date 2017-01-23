‘We Bleed Blue’: Pats Fans Excited About Reaching Super Bowl Again

FOXBORO (CBS) — New England football fans were in full voice, from pre-game to post-game celebrations, following the Patriots’ 36-17 victory over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game.

The rain Sunday didn’t dampen the party, as a post-game sampling of fans showed.

“Yeah baby, we’re going back,” a fan said after the win.

The Patriots, with Tom Brady at the helm, head back to the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl, whoa.”

Fans kept yelling one name.

“Tom Brady is the only one. We’re going back to Super Bowl,” a fan said.

“Of course, Tom Brady, the best quarterback ever in history and I love him,” another fan said.

Another AFC championship was a nice dig at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for that now passe football story.

“Go Pats, go Pats, from Hungary, too.”

In this game, the Patriots were on fire.

“Pittsburgh didn’t show up,” one female fan said.

And, so were their fans.

“Mama is excited,” another woman with her children told WBZ.

“We are thankful for Pats Nations.”

“Yes, yes, yes.”

“We bleed blue. We are die hard fans, die hard, look,” a pair of female fans in Patriots gear exclaimed.

With victory in the air.

“We won and we go forward.”

Patriots Nation is already on to the Super Bowl.

“One more, one more,” a Patriots fan wearing replica Super Bowl rings pleaded.