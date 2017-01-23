WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

‘We Bleed Blue’: Pats Fans Excited About Reaching Super Bowl Again

January 23, 2017 12:27 AM By Katie Brace
Filed Under: Fans, Gillette Stadium, Katie Brace, New England Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — New England football fans were in full voice, from pre-game to post-game celebrations, following the Patriots’ 36-17 victory over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game.

The rain Sunday didn’t dampen the party, as a post-game sampling of fans showed.

“Yeah baby, we’re going back,” a fan said after the win.

The Patriots, with Tom Brady at the helm, head back to the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl, whoa.”

A group of Patriots fans outside Gillette Stadium after the Pats' 36-17 win over the Steelers. (WBZ-TV)

A group of Patriots fans outside Gillette Stadium after the Pats’ 36-17 win over the Steelers. (WBZ-TV)

Fans kept yelling one name.

“Tom Brady is the only one. We’re going back to Super Bowl,” a fan said.

“Of course, Tom Brady, the best quarterback ever in history and I love him,” another fan said.

Another AFC championship was a nice dig at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for that now passe football story.

“Go Pats, go Pats, from Hungary, too.”

In this game, the Patriots were on fire.

“Pittsburgh didn’t show up,” one female fan said.

And, so were their fans.

“Mama is excited,” another woman with her children told WBZ.

“We are thankful for Pats Nations.”

“Yes, yes, yes.”

“We bleed blue. We are die hard fans, die hard, look,” a pair of female fans in Patriots gear exclaimed.

With victory in the air.

“We won and we go forward.”

Patriots Nation is already on to the Super Bowl.

“One more, one more,” a Patriots fan wearing replica Super Bowl rings pleaded.

More from Katie Brace
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia