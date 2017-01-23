State Police Cite Pickup Truck Driver In Weston School Bus Crash

WESTON (CBS) — The driver of the pickup truck State Police say caused a school bus full of students to crash on Route 95 in Weston two weeks ago has been issued a criminal citation.

Scott Rossi, 29, of Belmont, was summonsed to Waltham District Court to face charges of negligent operation, unsafe lane change, and failure to use care in passing. He was given the citation by a Massachusetts State Police trooper on January 18.

Several students were injured when the pickup truck hit the bus on January 11, causing the bus to roll over a guardrail on Route 95 just south of Route 20.

Twenty-two students in grades 6-8 from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury were on the bus at the time of the crash, and were being taken back to Boston as part of the Metco program.

All of those students, as well as the bus driver and monitor, were examined and released that same day. Ten of the students suffered minor injuries.

State Police investigated the crash, and found that Rossi crossed multiple lanes of the highway his 2016 Chevy Silverado.

Rossi will appear in court on a date that hasn’t yet been scheduled.