Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Model AFC Champs Gear After Patriots Win

FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom and Gisele were all smiles after the Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LI Sunday night.

The quarterback and his supermodel wife posted matching photos to Instagram following the win over the Steelers. They were both sporting big grins and hot-of-the-presses “Conference Champions” hats.

Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ✨✨✨✨✨✨Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

Brady’s Instagram account is still in its infancy, but he’s already nearing 1 million followers. He used his latest posting as a shoutout to fans.

“THAT’S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo,” he wrote.

Bundchen, meanwhile, kept it personal.

“Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats,” she said.

For the Facebook crowd, Brady churned out another edition of The TB Times, declaring “PATS TORCH STEELERS” on the front page.

It’s looking to be one of his most popular Facebook posts of the season, earning more than 57,000 shares as of Monday morning.