Weather Alert: Nor'easter Monday PM-Tuesday AM  | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Romantic Valentine’s Day Destinations

January 23, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Merissa Principe, Valentines Day
We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. Run away this Valentine’s Day with your significant other to the vacation of your dreams. These five destinations offer an adventure for every type of romantic. Sans the traditional v-day gifts of chocolate and roses by treating yourselves to some quality alone time. After all, what is life but one grand adventure.
San Francisco, California

Tennessee Williams once said, “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco and New Orleans.” With its winding roads, iconic bridge and quirky architecture San Francisco has certainly captivated the hearts of the populace who have come into contact with this famous peninsula. The proximity to Napa Valley makes this destination an ideal choice for wine lovers. Be sure to bring back a bottle and hop on a cable car to Golden State Park where you can enjoy a romantic picnic at sunset.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Photo Credit: Thinkstock


Paris, France

Paris is home to some of the most whimsical architecture, paintings and food in Europe. So it’s no wonder as to why it’s considered one of the world’s most romantic cities. An elevator ride up the Eiffel Tower is enough to leave you feeling breathless while a trip to the Louvre will sweep you off your feet with paintings by some of the world’s earliest Casanovas. Of course, if you really want to do it the Parisian way, treat yourselves to a cheese platter at an outdoor cafe along the river sipping a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon. J’adore!

Maldives, Asia

If you’ve ever fantasized about vacationing in a tropical paradise, look no further than the islands of Maldives. This tropical nation located in the Indian Ocean provides a beach vacation like no other with hundreds of islands offering luxury accommodations and bungalows that will make you feel like a movie star. The ocean is your playground with various water sports, scuba diving and fishing available. Of course, a message on the beach at the resort spa is a great way to pass the time. Then, after a long day when the sun starts to set grab a blanket, two mai thais and cuddle up next to a bonfire on the beach.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Photo Credit: Thinkstock


Tromsø, Norway

For winter fans there’s no better destination than Tromsø. Snuggle up next to your sweetheart in a reindeer drawn sleigh while the northern lights dance in vivid colors over head among the milky way. Winter fans will also rejoice with all of the exciting outdoor fun to be had such as skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding or whale watching. Of course, no trip to the arctic circle is complete without finishing the day sitting by the fire with a warm blanket and hot cocoa.

Kenya, Africa

The Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya is a large game reserve offering safaris through the African plains. The reserve is filled with an array of wildlife ranging from giraffes, cheetahs, leopards, zebras, wildebeest, elephants and the king of the jungle: lions. When the sun starts to set, take a romantic balloon ride over the savannah plains and enjoy the best bird’s eye view nature has to offer. Then tap into your wild side by camping in style at the fabulous 1920’s Cottars Camp. You may even have to entertain a few furry guests for breakfast!

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia