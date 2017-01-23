Keller @ Large: Unmatched Discipline Key To Patriots’ Winning Culture

Weather Alert: Nor'easter Monday PM-Tuesday AM  | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

January 23, 2017 8:02 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots did it again, and who in their right minds other than diehard Steeler fans thought it would come out any other way?

You could smell what was going to happen a week ago when that dim bulb on the Steelers decided it was a good idea to broadcast live from the locker room on his smartphone – from behind a locker during the coach’s postgame remarks.

Can you imagine what would happen to a player who pulled that kind of stunt in the Patriots’ clubhouse?

He’d be lucky to be folding underwear in the laundry room.

Unparallelled discipline seems to be a key part of the Patriots’ winning culture. Most teams kill themselves with costly penalties and turnovers. Sunday night for the Pats: two meaningless penalties for ten yards, no fumbles, no interceptions.

If penalties and turnovers don’t do you in, predictability will.

That wasn’t a problem for the Pats Sunday, as they used trick plays, unexpected formations, the fullback playing wide receiver and so on to keep Pittsburgh guessing.

And even if the Steelers had equal talent, which they don’t, the huge coaching advantage would have still tipped this one to the Pats. This is an edge they carry into every game, and the Super Bowl will be no exception.

So let’s recap – a smart, clear plan, implemented flawlessly by superbly coached athletes immersed in a culture of discipline, teamwork and excellence.

Hey President Trump!

When it comes time to clean house in your office, we know who your first call should be to.

