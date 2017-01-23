Massage Therapist Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Clients

WINCHESTER (CBS) – A local massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting clients and police believe there could be more victims.

Investigators say 48-year-old Alexander Osher of Lynn inappropriately touched three women during their massages at the Winchester Wellness Center.

“Three women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault perpetrated by the defendant,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Based on the similar statements given by the women who reported the defendant’s alleged actions, we have cause to be concerned that there may be additional victims out there.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winchester Police Department.

Osher has been ordered to stay away from the center and is banned from working as a massage therapist.

Osher is scheduled to be back in court on February 13.